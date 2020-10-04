New From Kotaku's Reader-Run Community: Summer 2020 Anime Postmortem, And More

Screenshot : Netflix

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Doctorkev’s Summer 2020 Anime Postmortem • The Strange Appeal Of Real Menial Tasks In Virtual Games • TAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System - Zen: Intergalactic Ninja [Promo Material (NA)]

Advertisement

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement