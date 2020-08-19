I'm really feeling it!
New From Kotaku's Reader-Run Community: Super Mario Bros. Memories, And More

zarnyx
Narelle Ho Sang
Talk Amongst YourselvesTAY
Screenshot: Nintendo (Other)

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: NES Memories: Super Mario Bros. Nintendo Indie World Showcase: Two Horrible Geese And Twenty Other GamesTAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System - Adventure Island II [TV Commercial, NA]

