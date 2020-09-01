I'm really feeling it!
I'm really feeling it!
New From Kotaku's Reader-Run Community: The 7 Anime of Summer 2020 To Watch, And More

zarnyx
Narelle Ho Sang
Talk Amongst Yourselves
Talk Amongst YourselvesTAY
Illustration for article titled New From iKotaku/is Reader-Run Community: The 7 Anime of Summer 2020 To Watch, And More
Graphic: Stanlick

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: The 7 Shows of Summer 2020 You Should be Watching Late TAY Retro: Nintendo - Customer Service Training [Video Training (NA)]TAY Retro: Famicom - Ninja Ryukenden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom [TV Commercial (JP)]

