New From Kotaku's Reader-Run Community: The Fall 2020 AniTAY Sequel Guide, And More

zarnyx
Narelle Ho Sang
Illustration for article titled New From iKotaku/is Reader-Run Community: The Fall 2020 AniTAY Sequel Guide, And More
Graphic: Stanlick

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: The Fall 2020 Anime AniTAY Sequel Guide Reminder: Submit Your Tale For TAY’s Spooky Story ContestTAY Retro: PC Engine - PC Engine (Turbo Grafx-16)  [TV Commercial (JP)]

