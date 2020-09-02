New From Kotaku's Reader-Run Community: The Outer Worlds From Kreia's Perspective, And More

Graphic : Papito Qinn

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: The Outer Worlds From Kreia’s Perspective - Traditions • Late TAY Retro: Sega Master System - Sonic The Hedgehog [TV Commercial (BR)] • TAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System - Smash T.V [TV Commercial (NA)]

