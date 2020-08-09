I'm really feeling it!
New From Kotaku's Reader-Run Community: The Spacemon Adventure Continues, And More

Image: Artist Unknown

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Spacemon: A Pokemon TRPG: Frontier - Chapter 84: Trouble on Troyva, Pt. 2 Kaiju Crush: Developer Diary - The Final Push, Day 19TAY Retro: Famicom - Ninja Crusaders [TV Commercial, JP]

You’re reading TAY, Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

