New From Kotaku's Reader-Run Community: Thoughts On 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, And More

Illustration: Atlus

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Is 2020's Best Narrative Experience Video (NSFW): Grinding For The Vanduul Halloween Event Mask In Star Citizen Goes Horribly WrongTAY Retro: NES / Gameboy - Tetris 2 [TV Commercial (NA)]

You’re reading TAY, Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

