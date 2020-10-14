New From Kotaku's Reader-Run Community: Thoughts On 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, And More

Illustration : Atlus

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Is 2020's Best Narrative Experience • Video (NSFW): Grinding For The Vanduul Halloween Event Mask In Star Citizen Goes Horribly Wrong • TAY Retro: NES / Gameboy - Tetris 2 [TV Commercial (NA)]



