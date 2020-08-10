New From Kotaku's Reader-Run Community: Thoughts On Return Of The Obra Dinn, And More

Screenshot : Nintendo

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Gaming While Married: Return of the Obra Dinn • Kaiju Crush: Developer Diary - The Final Push, Day 20 • TAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System - North & South [TV Commercial, DE]

Advertisement

You’re reading TAY , Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.



Advertisement