New From Kotaku's Reader-Run Community: Thoughts On The Summer 2020 Anime Season, And More

Illustration for article titled New From iKotaku/is Reader-Run Community: Thoughts On The Summer 2020 Anime Season, And More
Screenshot: Netflix

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: My Exasperated Thoughts On The Severely Depleted Summer 2020 Anime Season A Very Rare OutingTAY Retro: Nintendo Entertainment System - Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones [TV Commercial, NA]

You’re reading TAY, Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

