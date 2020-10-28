I'm really feeling it!
ShopSubscribe
I'm really feeling it!
This is a platform for User Generated Content. G/O Media assumes no liability for content posted by Kinja users to this platform.

New From Kotaku's Reader-Run Community: Vote In The Spooky Story Contest, And More

zarnyx
Narelle Ho Sang
Filed to:Talk Amongst Yourselves
Talk Amongst YourselvesTAY
4
Save
Illustration for article titled New From iKotaku/is Reader-Run Community: Vote In The Spooky Story Contest, And More
Screenshot: The Haunting of Hill House / Netflix

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: Scary Story Contest: Vote For The Spookiest Story! TAY Retro: PC Engine - Fantasy Zone [TV Commercial (JP)]TAY Retro: PC Engine - Space Harrier [TV Commercial (JP)]

Advertisement

You’re reading TAY, Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

Advertisement

Follow us here.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter