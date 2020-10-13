I'm really feeling it!
New From Kotaku's Reader-Run Community: We Watched Devoured So You Don't Have To, And More

Filed to:Talk Amongst Yourselves
Talk Amongst YourselvesTAY
Screenshot: Amazon

Today’s selection of articles from Kotaku’s reader-run community: We Watched It So You Don’t Have To: Devoured Video: Microsoft Flight Simulator - September 2020 Monthly Report • TAY Retro: NES / Gameboy - Star Trek: The Next Generation [TV Commercial (NA)]

You’re reading TAY, Kotaku’s community-run blog. TAY is written by and for Kotaku readers like you. We write about games, art, culture and everything in between. Want to write with us? Check out the Beginner’s Guide to TAY and join in.

