Onyx Equinox Trailer Debut - an Aztec-Inspired Crunchyroll Original

While announced back in February as part of their Crunchyroll Originals series, today Crunchyroll revealed more details and the first trailer of Onyx Equinox, a new animesque adventure based on the Aztec lore and mythology.

I’ll translate from the site in Spanish:

Izel [pronounced ‘e-SELL’ as in ‘email’]* is a young Aztec boy ** who ends up alone when his only remaining family, his sister, is chosen as a ritual sacrifice to the gods. Izel doesn’t want to keep living alone anymore, so he tries to kill himself, but an emissary of the gods saves him and tells him how he has been chosen to fulfill a special destiny: to seal the Underworld’s five doors and prove the humans’ worth by becoming “The Humanity’s Champion”. Izel doesn’t care about his peers, but the gods’ promise to bring her sister back from the dead if he achieves this goal makes him to begrudgingly accept the mission. Izel will travel across the Mesoamerican region trying to overcome his pain, making allies, bearing betrayals, and finding meaning in the despair he feels, so he can try to fulfill the destiny the gods have imposed on him, all this before the next new moon. The fate of humankind will depend on his success.

Onyx Equinox is created by Sofía Alexander (Twitter/Instagram), who has worked as a Storyboard Artist in the Infinity Train TV Series and the Invader ZIM: Enter the Florpus movie.

While I can’t deny the TLoK vibes, with those spirits and the art style (for a second I though it was a tween Korra prequel and then I felt sad) looks interesting and not short of action.



Key Visual:

Looks like a poster to me Illustration : Crunchyroll

Onyx Equinox arrives ‘soon’ to everywhere where Crunchyroll is. (Perks of being an Original)