Open Forum: 100% Completion

April 2nd, 2020. The magnificent apocalypse beard I tried to grow isn’t so magnificent after all. Must continue to observe, change methods, and no I’m not going crazy you are! Oh, hai there TAY. Don’t mind me, just preparing my audio and text logs for future raiders to find and try to piece together my intricate backstory. In the meantime, welcome back to the Forum, where nobody has gone insane because we already are. As ever I’m today’s host, Nior, and I hope you’re having a somewhat decent week.

Guess what, I’m still in the mood for some Duuuuuuuuuuuuum! I already finished Eternal and I’m half way trough my Nightmare run in preparation for the ultimate Ultra-Ni ghtmare challenge. It’s been around 20 hours or so and I honestly don’t see myself getting tired of this. It’s a seriously satisfying combat loop that does this one thing really fucking well.

Anyway, Questions!

How’s the week?

What’s the last time you 100% a game?

Let’s settle an old argument. Pirates or Ninjas? And why?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves! And if you feel like talking with some other peeps in real time, why not join the TAY Discord server? We have fun and games and maids. No, seriously.