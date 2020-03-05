Open Forum: A Bloody Good Time

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

The night is here, so beware! It’s dark and there are bears, and owls, and vampires, oh my! As usual, I, Nior, am today’s master of the night. I hope you’re all having a bloody great week!

If you couldn’t tell already, Season 3 of Castlevania drops today and I could not be more excited! I always had a real fondness for the series, and seeing how well this animated series has been treating it brings a tear to my eye. I’m gonna rewatch Season 2 later today before binging the new one.

Anyway, Questions!

How’s the week?

Have you seen Castlevania Season 3? What did you think?

Favorite Castlevania game?

The PS2 is 20 years old now! What are your defining games for the system?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves! And if you feel like talking with some other peeps in real time, why not join the TAY Discord server? We have fun and games and maids. No, seriously.