Open Forum: And Now, The End Is Near...

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Ho ho ho, welcome back to the Forum, where Santa comes to judge all the boys and girls! Today besides hosting the OF I’ll be silently helping him evaluate all y’all, so do be on your best behavior , or Santa will bring out the coal!

Advertisement

But seriously, can you believe we’re 12 days away from Christmas? Holy balloons , where did time go? What have I done this year? Did I accomplish anything? And what abou- No, nope. Too soon to be thinking about that, gonna need a lot of wine to have that conversation with myself! But while that doesn’t happen, today it’s the first day of my annual 12 Days of Fighting! This is something of a tradition that I’ve been doing for a couple of years now. Every December my and my brother put together a list of fighting games for us to play leading up to Christmas. New, old, doesn’t matter. I randomize the list and down we go! RNGesus said the first game of the list is Accent Core, one of my favorites! GG XX was the game that made me fall in love with the genre and this is as good of a way to start as any!

Other than that, I’ve been replaying the Megaman Zero series. T his is peak GBA and peak Megaman, change my mind. I remember reading that Zero was supposed to be the protagonist of the X series, but I think this turned out for the best. The Zero saga contrast so well with the X saga that I honestly think these are better games because of it. Themes, gameplay, music, everything feels like an antithesis to the previous series, and I don’t think it would’ve worked nearly as well if things hadn’t turn out this way. It also helps that they’re fun as hell!

But enough talk! Heaven Or Hell! Duel 1. LET’S ROCK!

How’s the week?

What is a game that makes another one better?

You guys got any end of the year traditions?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves! And if you feel like talking with some other peeps in real time, why not join the TAY Discord server? We have fun and games and maids. No, seriously.