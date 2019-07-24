Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

While Z is off somewhere fighting aliens or something, she asked if I could cover, and I said yes. So for today this lovely (hopefully for you) Wednesday you’re stuck with me. Muhahahahahahaha.

Recently, I’ve been replaying some older games I enjoyed to get through the slight slowdown in games releases that happens every year in the summer. The game I settled in on though is Batman: Arkham Knight. Arkham Knight is a great game, while its story was okay and its twist was hella obvious to anyone who knows the Batman mythos its a damn good game. It just had the unfortunate issue of being released in 2015 which looking back was the high point of the generation with releases like The Witcher 3 (best game of the generation) and Bloodborne.

So as such I’m going to have us talk about Batman and Batman related ideas.

For today’s suggested topics:

What is your favorite Batman property. Be it TV Show, movie, game, comic, whatever. Have at it. If you’re not a fan of the Dark Knight lets talk superheroes in general! Same question.

Marvel or DC? The eternal question.

If you’re watching the new coming out of SDCC what did you find interesting. Honestly, there is so much that seems tailor made for my tastes I don’t even know what I am most hyped for.

