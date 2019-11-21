Open Forum: Better Together!

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

How’s it rocking TAY? It’s me again, Nior, here to hear your every word and follow you until the end of the world, yes I would! You know if we were actually in an adventure. As ever, I hope you’re all having a fantastic week!

And holy my macaroni, what a week! Can you believe today, yes today, Valve will unleash upon the world a new game? No, a new Half-Life game? Never thought I’d see the day. Yes its VR, but at this point, I’ll take what I can get. The announcement should be happening a couple hours from the time this OF goes live in case you want to keep an eye on that.

Now for a totally different topic! I’ve been watching one of my favorite streamers—Joseph Anderson, highly entertaining guy—play Death Stranding and you know what? I think I’m starting to see what was Kojima’s vision for this game. It looks boring and pretentious as hell, but I can’t deny it does what it set out to do. Still, I have this morbid curiosity to go and play it myself and I might just do that when it comes to PC later. Who knows, it might be a good podcast game.

But watching Norman Reedus all alone doing his deliveries made me realize, for a game about connecting with people, there sure is a lack of you know... people. You mostly interact with holograms and other player’s structures. Not necessarily a bad thing I guess, but it does makes the whole thing feel pretty lonely. And times like that is when you want a good companion by your side! Which transitions me seamlessly into today’s question:

“What are your favorite companions in gaming?”

Doesn’t matter if it is a dog in Fallout, an amazon in Diablo or a full party in insert-JRPG-here, as long as it has a personality, its fair game! As for me, I gotta say that Emilie from Cross Code was the last one to stay in my mind. Every time she was in the party it was just a blast. Really any of the people you can add to your party was great, but she represents that one close friend you make when playing MMOs, and I think everyone that ever played an MMO can relate to that.

Emilie is best girl. Change my mind. Also, go play CrossCode!!!

Now here other questions!

How’s the week?

Are you excited for Half-VR?

You guys buying anything this Black Friday?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves! And if you feel like talking with some other peeps in real time, why not join the TAY Discord server? We have fun and games and maids. No, seriously.