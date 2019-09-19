Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Welcome back to the Forum everybody, the only place where the console wars never ended! Why, you might ask. Silly you, because today the Genesis Mini is officially released, and now we can pitch the SNES Mini against it! It’s the 90s all over again! Place your bets now!

And speaking of games, this week I finished Iconoclasts, a metroidvania I had my eye on for a while now. It was pretty good, nothing too fancy gameplay wise but the plot was something else. It starts kinda cute and hammy but it quickly takes a turn for the serious, which I should’ve seen coming given the flipping title.

LIGHTING. STRIKES. AGAIN!!

Ye so... Questions!

How’s the week?

What’s your favorite Genesis game?

Most severe case of mood whiplash you can think of?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves!