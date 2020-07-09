Open Forum: Bullet Heaven

SBASSSS! Illustration : Nior

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.



Advertisement

Howdy TAY and welcome back to the Forum, where I’m running out of funny things to say during the opening paragraphs! As always, I’m thy host Nior, and I hope you’re all having a dandy week.

So the Steam Summer sale ends today and I gotta say, I got a lot of bang for my buck this time around. I finally grabbed Yakuza 0! Time to finally see what everyone seems to love about this series. But of course, me being me, I also grabbed a lot of new shmups for the collection. My personal highlight goes to Eschatos. It’s simple and to the point, and by God, it’s such a glorious spectacle! The transition from Earth to space is so fucking cool! This is what I love about this genre. It’s a rush of adrenaline that I can’t get anywhere else, and nailing a stage without taking a single hit triggers the pleasure center of my brain like nothing else.

This OST is just a banger after the other. Goddamn!

Anyway, questions!

How’s the week?

How was your Steam summer sale? Did you grab any cool profile wallpapers?

What genre/game you love but your friends don’t?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves! And if you feel like talking with some other peeps in real time, why not join the TAY Discord server? We have fun and games and maids. No, seriously.