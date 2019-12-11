Open Forum - December/End of Decade Fatigue Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

It is December, there are a lot of great things in December. A ton of religiously significant dates (so time off work for you folks who don’t practice) and parties and celebrations to go along with that. It also includes a lot of work to get ready for these things: cooking, gift giving, exams, travel arrangements, horrible relatives, you know the drill. Plus all... the... lists... I love lists, they’re fun to write and read but this year not only do we have end of year lists we also have end of decade lists.

Which I will be honest are getting old. Mostly because its hard to write a good list when you have 365 days of content let alone ten times that amount. So all that really comes of them are negativity, seriously check out pretty much any list on AVClub right now you’ll see what I mean. As such I tend to tune this things out, I know my favorite films of the year and if I thought about it could make one for the decade too. But its okay, I wont bore you with that.

Sadly for me there are other things on top of all that as well. Professional Exams, now if you thought school exams were annoying wait until you have to take these. They’re... not fun. Self-studying with vague instructions are the worst but I’ll get through. Just its getting tiring, this cold that knocked me out faster than Rocky Balboa is not helping thing.

