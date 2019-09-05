Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

You know, I consider myself a pretty lucky guy. At least when it comes to life. I got a nice family, health, friends. Now, when it comes to have luck in games? Oh boy. The only thing I ever won in my life that way was this one bingo in a restaurant (free food? Yes please!) but other than that, I got nothing. Now why the hell am I talking about luck? Cause I’ve been playing Dicey Dungeons the new game by the same guy who did Super Hexagon.

I hate it. But I also love it. Rolling and manipulating dice is all good and fun until the run decides that you’re done. I still can’t win the third door with the Robot guy and it’s infuriating. Did I mention it is a roguelite? Yeah. It’s a good and charming game, definitely recommend it if you’re into the genre, just take a break every now and then will ya. Also, done with the original Command & Conquer. Janky as all hell, but fun. Now into the lunacy that is the Red Alert universe.

How’s the week?

Are you feeling lucky today punk?

Favorite random mechanic?

Pineapple on pizza. Yes or no, and why?

