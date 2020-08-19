Open Forum: Distracting Distractions

I’m writing this at 9:28 am. Why so late you ask? Well... I’ve been playing bloody Fall Guys all morning. Its sort of wormed it way into my morning routine. I wake up, I shower, I make tea and coffee, I play Fall Guys. It seems a fun game to play in the morning. Sometimes it even bleeds into the afternoon as all the days continue to bleed into each other.
Luckily, I remembered to write this so we all have a place to hang out and talk. So while Falls Guys inspired this topic I don’t really want to keep it limited to that. For example, while Fall Guys is a great distraction so is my Nintendo Switch and many other things.
For Today’s Suggested Topics:
- Playing Fall Guys? I know this was asked yesterday but it was actually Z that made me try it out. So I feel justified in stealing her question.
- What is your favourite go to distraction? Can be gaming or not.
- Coffee or Tea? Or Both!
- Random Question: I’m going to see Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula today and I’m curious if theaters are open in your area is anyone indulging in films again? Apparently only two other people have bought tickets to the showing. I love empty theaters.