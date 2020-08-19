Open Forum: Distracting Distractions

Image : Digital Devolver

I’m writing this at 9:28 am. Why so late you ask? Well... I’ve been playing bloody Fall Guys all morning. Its sort of wormed it way into my morning routine. I wake up, I shower, I make tea and coffee, I play Fall Guys. It seems a fun game to play in the morning. Sometimes it even bleeds into the afternoon as all the days continue to bleed into each other.

Luckily, I remembered to write this so we all have a place to hang out and talk. So while Falls Guys inspired this topic I don’t really want to keep it limited to that. For example, while Fall Guys is a great distraction so is my Nintendo Switch and many other things.

For Today’s Suggested Topics: