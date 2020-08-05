Open Forum - End of Generation Thought Edition

Image : Sony

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Advertisement

Hello, your temporary guest host Ishamael again covering for Z. Well, with each passing day we move ever closer to the end of the current generation of consoles. Although a few big titles near and dear to my heart are launching in October (Trails of Cold Steel IV: End of Saga) it really does feel like all the big games are behind us. Thankfully Ghost of Tsuchima was amazing and was a great title to help transition out of the generation.

This has got me thinking of things and how much they have changed this generation. The promise of game streaming (that Stadia totally fell flat on) looks to be coming close to being realized by Microsoft. Sony has found its groove with one of the best libraries of first party titles ever made. Nintendo is off... well being Nintendo and getting paid handsomely for it. Publishers even remembered PC gaming is a thing and they buy a LOT of games, mostly don’t even play them.

Advertisement

So with the generation coming to a close I want to get a little nonstalgic with my questions. So my question(s) for you:

