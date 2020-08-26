Open Forum - End of Saga Edition

Image : Falcom

Hey... sorry for being a little late. Something came up as I was writing this and it slipped my mind. However, I pushed it out and half an hour late isn’t too bad... Sorry Z. However, if you know me I am a big fan of the Legend of Heroes series and very soon (October) the final game in the Erebonia arc is coming out Trails of Cold Steel IV known in Japan as End of Saga.

Advertisement

I find this subtitle quite fitting for the game. Its also quite fitting as this looks alongside Cyberpunk to be my last hyped game of the generation. Honestly, its the last really hyped game for a while until Hajimari no Kiseki gets its (hopefully) inevitable localization announcement.

Honestly, with everything else going on games have been quite a welcome distraction. I am sure I am not alone in this and the Legend of Heroes games are pretty much tailor made for me. So having this huge game, if you’re a fan of the franchise you know what I mean by “huge”, is quite nice.

Advertisement

For Today’s Suggested Topics: