Open Forum: End Of The Decade

Ok, can you believe a new decade is about to start? If feels like it was just yesterday that I was still but a lad going through middle school. But look at us now, older, wiser, maybe stronger. What a time to be alive, and what a time to be hosting today’s OF! As tis I, Nior, and I hope you’re all having the dandiest of times.

So this week h as been pretty uneventful all things considered. I haven’t done much besides messing with my anime backlog! So I watched Maquia the other day! It didn’t make me cry, sorry internet. But it was really freaking pretty! We need more animes about motherhood, preferably ones that don’t involve getting stuck in a fantasy world. Yeah, I know that you know what I’m talking about, you’re a degenerate like me, don’t you dare deny it.

Anyway, I started asking questions!

How’s the week?

Are there any shows you watch with your mother?

Everyone seems to be preparing their “Games of the decade” list. What is yours?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves!