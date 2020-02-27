Open Forum: Gotta Go Fast

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Hello TAY, and welcome back to this backwards reality we live in, where a Sonic movie is a hit and Star Wars is a shadow of its former self. I am your host Bizzaro Nior and I hope you’re having a reverse week.

Advertisement

OK in all seriousness , I went to see the Sonic movie last weekend with my brother. I still cannot believe how good it was! It doesn’t do anything spectacular but if you consider this is just the first of many (stay for the second post credits) it’s a perfectly fine introduction that doesn’t rely on nostalgia, but it more than rewards the fans with a bunch of nods and references. I was geeking out so hard towards the finale, and one particular melody put the dumbest smile on my face . And the roo m’s atmosphere was so nice, even if there was this one kid that wouldn’t shut up. B ut in the end, everyone had a great time, even the adults! I left the theat er wanting more, and isn’t that the greatest compliment you can give?

Anyway, questions!

How’s the week?

Did you watch the Sanic movie? Did you like it?

Do you say Robotinik or Eggman?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves! And if you feel like talking with some other peeps in real time, why not join the TAY Discord server? We have fun and games and maids. No, seriously.