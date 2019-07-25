Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Kick the door! Jump in! Slow down time! Shoot! No wait, wait. This is the Open Forum, not an action movie. Slow down, sit, relax and enjoy the company of people not trying to shoot you! Like me, Nior, your host and beloved boss (shut up I am).

Man this was a quick week! I didn’t even realize it was time to write the OF until I was about to go to sleep and that can’t happen! So, since I need a topic and I’m feeling sleepy as all heck, let us go with the most recent thing I can think. I was just watching an Ahoy video (highly recommend this YT channel) on the wonderful art of dual wielding guns, aka Guns Akimbo! It’s beloved, it’s awesome, it’s impractical and my God, do I ever love the hell outta it! So yeah, for today, tell me:

What are your favorite guns to go in Akimbo?

Other questions might include:

How’s the week?

If you were a genie, what kind of wish would you not grant?

You’re stuck inside the last action movie you watched. But you’re a minion. How screwed are you?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves! And if you feel like talking with some other peeps in real time, why not join the TAY Discord server? We have fun and games and maids. No, seriously.