Open Forum: "Heaven Or Hell" Edition

I know I joked about how quarantine is messing with me before, but last week I genuinely thought Thursday was still Wednesday and my system was thrown for a loop. I can’t wait for this crisis to be over, geez. But while we wait, let’s chat a little! I’m still your boy Nior and today I’m not feeling so crazy! Hooray!

So, I lucked out and got a code for the Guilty Gear Strive beta, and let me tell you boys, I’m excited! I never win this sort of luck-based contents, so to win a key for a GG beta of all things makes me really freaking happy! A shame that the servers will open at midnight my time, so I’ll only start playing tomorrow, but hey, I’ve got nowhere else to go anyway.

Anyway, Questions!

How’s the week?

Any fellow GG fan in this beta as well? What are you looking forward the most in Strive?

How y’all keeping your sanity in check?

