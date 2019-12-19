Open Forum: Here Comes A New Challenger!

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

How’s it rocking TAY? Welcome back to the gentlemen’s lair, the abode of the wine, the castle of class, the one, the only, the Forum hosted by yours truly, Nior. As usual, I hope this week find you all just fine!

Personally I can’t believe the year is just about to end. About freaking time too, can you believe I still have tests to do? It’s ridiculous! I should be getting ready to get hammered beyond reason this Christmas! It’s a nightmare I tell you! You know what else is a nightmare? Celeste’s chapter 9. Holy, fucking, shit, the devs were not kidding! Sometimes I wonder why I do this to myself.

Still in the topic of games, here’s an update for my 12 Days of Fighters: yesterday, brother and I played Arcana Heart 3. And you know what? Fanservice aside, this is a fantastic game! The amount of cool stuff you can pull off is ridiculous, thanks to the air mobility. More than once we went “holy shit!” at a character’s move or some cool ass combo we didn’t expect to work. This is why I love this genre, there’s always something exciting to discover!

Anyway, Questions!

How’s the week?

What games just get better with each playtrough?

Best movie of 2019?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves!