Open Forum: Hey, C'mon!

How’s it rocking TAY? Tis me, Nior, ready to host the next round of Forum! As ever I hope you’re having a fantastic week! Cause I feel free as a bird! I’m done with all of my tests! And of course the first thing I did after was sleep, and damn did it felt good! You know that well-deserved nap after you a well-done job? That was me yesterday. Go me!

But that’s not the only reason I’m in a good mood! This year one of my favorite fighting games turned 20, Garou: Mark of The Wolves! And holy deadly rave, that game is fantastic. Gorgeous too! Definitely one of the best looking games SNK ever produced! I miss pixel art so much, but I understand it’s expensive as hell to make but look at it! It’s so worth it! But I’m getting sidetracked here.

RIP Robert Miles.

Anyway, QUESTIONS!

How’s the week?

Share some of your favorite background art!

Best way to cool down on a hot summer day?

