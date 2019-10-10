Open Forum: I Can Do This All Day Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Hello and welcome back to the Forum TAY, where silence is golden but money is overrated anyway! I’m thy host Nior and as ever, I hope y’all are having a dandy week.

My own week has been plagued by a horrible dilemma. You see, recently, a couple stray kittens have decided to randomly enter my house, hide somewhere and then just start meowing. I have no idea why, or how, but dear Lord, I can’t handle this. It’s the fifth day of that now and as much as I’d like to just take them for myself, I’m barely home lately, I physically can’t take care of them. So I’m just doing the irresponsible thing and leaving some cat food and water. I’m sure this won’t come back to bite me :P

Anyway, back to games, I’m replaying the whole C&C series. Yesterday I got started on my favorite of the bunch, Red Alert 2. Even after all these years of endlessly replaying these missions, I’m still not tired of it. I even think this is the fastest I ever beat some of these missions. This game is still so much fun, it’s easy to see why people are still playing it online to this day.

But enough talk! Nuclear launch detected!

How’s the week?

What is the most fun you ever had with a game?

Dogs or cats?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves!