Open Forum: "I Love Cheese" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Wake up TAY! Wake up and rise! Take up arms, for today, we shall ride to glorious battle! And I, Nior, will lead you to glory! As ever, I hope you’re all having a fantastic week!

Advertisement

Mine has been a mess. My bathroom is under renovations and let me tell you, renovations can be a mess. So much dust like you wouldn’t believe. Now, besides cleaning the rest of the house like a madman, this week I’ve gone on a power metal trip. After watching the Clone Hero exhibition on GDQ, I was reminded of how much of a guilty pleasure Dragonforce is to me. They’re so gloriously cheesy even by power metal standards and I can’t help but love it!

Anyway, Questions!

How’s the week?

What songs just lift your spirit to high heavens?

Sometimes, the credits of a game/movie have really great music. What are your favorite credits song?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves! And if you feel like talking with some other peeps in real-time, why not join the TAY Discord server? We have fun and games and maids. No, seriously.