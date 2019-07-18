Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Hello TAY and welcome back to the Forum, where the impossible is just a matter of persistence and failure. Lots and lots of failure. I’m thy host Nior and as ever I hope you all are having a great week. Cause mine is great! After a couple of rough weeks, college is finally calming down and I’m this close to tasting the freedom that comes with a vacation! Just a few more weeks and I’ll be savoring martinis at the beach. Or staying home and sleeping like a rock, whichever is more convenient at the time.

But for now, I’ll have to be content with the short term relief of videogames and let me tell you, it’s some exciting relief! I didn’t realize that Apex Legends happened to revitalize the population for Titanfall 2 and I finally go the chance to play some decent multiplayer. That and I actually changed Data Centers to a place that has actual people playing and damn, does this game makes me feel good (when I play well. More often than not I get dunked). Just last night, I managed to run away from an enemy titan and then drop my own right on top of their head! It was so glorious I couldn’t believe I pulled it off. My team may have lost but that feat alone was worth everything!

But ye. Questions!

How’s the week?

What games make you feel like a total badass?

What are your hobbies?

