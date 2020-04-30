Open Forum: I'm Bored, So I'm Clearing My Backlog

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Advertisement

Another day, another lockdown, another Forum. I can’t believe April ends today! Time is passing and I’m not even noticing, but for all the wrong reasons. So let’s get our minds outta that space for a little while. Welcome back to the Forum, I’m ya boi Nior and I hope you’re all safe and sound.

This was yet another uneventful week for yours truly. Despite having a lot of free time right now, I’m not playing that many games. One of the few I’m dedicating time to is Danmaku Unlimited 3, a bullet hell that takes all of my concentration. I’m getting kinda good at it! I can almost make past Stage 3 in a single credit! I also revisited the original Diablo! The game might be dated by today’s standards, but hot damn does it still nails that atmosphere!

Advertisement

Outside of gaming (but not really), I’ve been binging High Score Girl! It’s a very cute anime that captures the joy of playing games with others so well! I don’t know why I dropped it back then, but I’m glad I can binge it like this! It’s on Netflix, so do give it a shot if you haven’t.

Something bright to lift your spirit! God knows we can all use it right now.

Anyway, Questions!

How’s the week?

What non-horror game scares you in some way?

Or talk about anything. I can't seem to think of more questions...

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves! And if you feel like talking with some other peeps in real time, why not join the TAY Discord server? We have fun and games and maids. No, seriously.