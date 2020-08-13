Open Forum: I'm Still Alive!!

Graphic : Me

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Advertisement

Howdy TAY! You guys probably noticed my absence for the past two weeks, and for that I can only say “my bad!”. Honestly, the past two weeks were some rough on me. Lots of family problems that I really can’t discuss online, the kind of laundry you do at home, you know? But now I’m back, and here to kick some ass! Or host the Forum, whatever comes first.

SO! I finished Yakuza 0 and I’m in love! I’ve no idea how this series evaded me for so long. People always said to me how great these games are but the opportunity never showed itself until now. I still need to go back and finish some side content, which is good cause that will fill the time it will take to download Kiwami from the Microsoft store. God that store is so awful...

Advertisement

But besides definitely never killing anyone as Kiryu, I’ve also gone full retro and started playing Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen. And you know what? It holds up surprisingly okay! It plays like a darker version of Zelda but with less backtracking and a lot of blood. The writing and voice acting are definitely the stars of the show, even if the gameplay is janky as hell . The game was also super easy to get it running, thanks to a very dedicated community. Just download the game for free (it’s abandonware), install some files and boom. It even has controller support! I’ll report back once I’ve finished it.

The music is SO GOOD!

Anyway, questions!

How’s the week?

What game/series evades you to this day and why?

What is a janky game that you can’t help but love?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves! And if you feel like talking with some other peeps in real time, why not join the TAY Discord server? We have fun and games and maids. No, seriously.