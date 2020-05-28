Open Forum: Internet Trouble

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Can you believe we’re practically halfway through the year? Y eah, me neither. I also can’t believe it took two freaking days for my ISP’s tech support to get back to me! 48 hours! In the age of What’s App! I was so furious! Oh right, the Forum! Hello TAY! Sorry, I’m still feeling a tad tilted, and not having internet for almost three days didn’t help. I hope you’re all having a better week than yours truly.

Speaking of trouble, I’m having animal trouble again! Another kitten has decided to take residence at my place, and I can’t make it go away! I wouldn’t mind, but he’s so noisy! How can something so little meow so loudly? I dunno and I don’t wanna hurt the little guy, so if anyone has any ideas, I’m willing to listen.

Perfect song for 2020

Anyway, questions!



How’s the week?

Worst experience with tech support?

What’s your favorite fictional vehicle (cars, boats, spaceships, anything is fair game)

