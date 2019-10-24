Open Forum: Is It Time For Spooks Already?

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Hello TAY and welcome back to the Forum, this time with ghosts! Don’t be shy they don’t bite. The wolves do though, so please be mindful of your fingers and don’t feed them any unnecessary body parts. As always, I’m today’s dungeon master and I hope you’re all having a spooky week.

Ok I say all of that but Halloween isn’t a thing in my country so I’m not exactly sure when it happens. All I know is that October is supposed to be the spooky month and by God, I’ll spook the hell outta it! Case in point, I finished Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night this last week! It was fun, definitely delivered what it promised but it was just... meh? Somehow I found it to be less than the sum of its parts, which is a shame because I really missed this style of Igavania. Also, that one power you need to rely on RNG to get can absolutely bite me! It took me an hour to realize what I needed to do! Not cool Iga!

But enough talk! Have at you!

How’s the week?

How you guys celebrating this Halloween?

What celebration/event/holiday/whatever you don’t have in your country but wish you did?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves! And if you feel like talking with some other peeps in real-time, why not join the TAY Discord server? We have fun and games and maids. No, seriously.