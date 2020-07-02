Open Forum: It's Been 3000 Years...

Graphic : Nior

Holy shit, it’s July already! It feels like April as just yesterday, my God. Oh, also hello TAY! I hope this week finds you well.

I’ll be honest, this week kinda blows. Lockdown is about to partially end over here and I fear what will happen next. Also, online classes absolutely suck. Whoever came up with that idea can fuck right off. But hey, tomorrow there’s gonna be a reveal of what the anime adaptation of The World Ends With You will look like, so I’m excited! Its music has a permanent spot on my playlist, so I can’t wait to see what kind of remixes we’re going to get!

Anyway, Questions!

How’s the week?

What did you buy this summer sale?

What’s the best game to movie adaptation, and why is the answer the “Prince of Persia” movie?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves!