Open Forum: Keep Rolling

Hello there TAY, and welcome back to the Forums of doom! As usual, I’m the dungeon master, the ambassador of evil, the guy who can’t really think of funny things to say, Nior! And I hope you’re all having a swell time.

My week has been a pain but fortunately is almost over. I have a couple of college things to do before I can relax, but lucky for me I can get it all done by the end of the week. Then I will finally, at bloody last have some goddamn vacation time. I know, I can’t believe it either. Other than that, I’m still busting my balls trying to finish the last chapter of Celeste. I’ve 4000 deaths already and counting. You know what’s worse? There’s many more to come, cause I haven’t finished the C sides yet. Lord have mercy.

Anyway, Questions!

How’s the week?

Favorite dish to cook?

Games you’re looking forward to this year?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves!