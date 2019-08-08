Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Holy macaroni it’s over. As of today, I am officially on vacation from college. Hell. Yes. So many things to do, so little time. Think of the possibilities! THINK OF IT! Oh, hi Forum, didn’t see you there. Sit down, relax, and let’s chill.

So even with all of this free time on my hands, the first thing I’ll do is sleep. I don’t think I can describe how stressful the last few weeks of college were. So many papers. So many complicated subjects. I don’t know how I made it but I did and now the body asks for respite, and by the Lord, the body shall have it. Then I can start to properly enjoy my free time. First order of business is visiting the Videogame Museum that is touring the country, and they gonna be in my city for a few weeks. How can I say no to that?

How’s the week?

Describe your perfect vacation.

What old technology do you miss?

