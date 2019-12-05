Open Forum: Let's Try This Again

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY, and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

So... I might have forgotten about Thanksgiving last week, and may or may not have scheduled the OF as usual. Actually no, that totally didn ’t happen, that isn’t the Forum you’re looking for. But this one is, so stay awhile and listen! As usual, I’m thy host Nior and I hope you’re having a fantastic week!

Mine has been weird. Christmas is right around the corner but thanks to things outside my control, college is still going. Yup, gonna spend Christmas with a book on my face instead of turkey this year and that kinda sucks. But while that doesn’t happen, I’ve been grinding Celeste this week! Trying to get to the new C hapter 9 after I lost my save. A shame really, but I know where most of the hearts are and the game is so fun that I don’t mind replaying it. Wish me luck!

Anyway, I hope you had a good Thanksgiving! Now answer my questions!

How’s the week?

What’s your favorite game of this past decade?

Favorite game released in 1999?

