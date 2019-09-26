Open Forum: Little Bug, Big World

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Hello TAY and welcome back to the Forum, where the good, the loyal, the truest come to discuss the real life changing questions that nobody seems to want to bother with. I’m thy host Nior, and as ever I hope y’all are having a great week!

So I finally caved in and got that Xbox Game Pass thing. Since the beta is going for a single dollar I figured why the heck not. And boy, I did not expect to get this many Metroidvanias! I think I’m starting to see how they get you, they put long ass games so that you keep paying month after month. And I might just fall for that, cause I’m playing Hollow Knight. No, let me rephrase that, I’m in love with that game. I knew it got a lot of praise, but this is something else. Every time I think the game is about to end I find a new area, get a new power or find a new boss. This is a wonderful game and for the crazy amount of content and quality in display , I can’t believe it’s so cheap on Steam.

I bought the OST right after this song came along.

I’m eagerly looking forward to Silksong now. But enough of this! Have at you!

How’s the week?

Can you remember the moment you fell in love with your favorite game?

Favorite apocalyptic world?

