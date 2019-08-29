Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Goodbye, August. I barely enjoyed ya. That means I’m halfway trough my vacation. It also means time is flying way too fast. Either that or I’m not enjoying this nearly as much as I should. Anyway, welcome back to the Forum, where we the procrastination never ends.

Advertisement

This week my backlog dive finally landed me on the Ultimate Collection for Command & Conquer and where else would I start if not by the game that started it all, Tiberian Dawn. Dear Lord, this is some jank. I never thought I’d miss something as simple as a rally point! You can’t queue multiple units and the difficulty, just what is this? Maybe I’m too old for this, but it feels like if you don’t do exactly what the game wants, you can kiss your ass goodbye. I need to be done with this soon and move on to greener pastures. Get it cause, Tiberian is green. Ok fine, have some questions!

Never played this game but I’m in love with the cheesiness of this song.

How’s the week?

What crazy alien technology you wish were actually real?

Best videogame companion of all time?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves! And if you feel like talking with some other peeps in real time, why not join the TAY Discord server? We have fun and games and maids. No, seriously.