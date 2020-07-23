Open Forum: Look to the Future

Illustration : Me

I live again, TAY ! Mighty thanks to Aik for covering for me last week! I was a tad busy, but ya boi made it back in one piece. So welcome back to the Forum, where I’m still me and I hope you’re all having a fine week.

So I finally got into the Yazuka. The series, I mean. I got 0 during the last Summer Sale and my God, where has this series been my entire life? I always heard good things about it but playing it is another thing! It’s just the right blend of serious crime drama, over the top violence, and silly side activities. I’m having a blast so far. Still very poor though, gotta fix that. Outside the streets of Kamurocho, I’ve been grinding away my Ikaruga skills! It’s been a really long time since I last played and I’m still terrible at it! I dread to think of doing Stage 4 in a single credit. Game’s still amazing tho, probably the best STG ever made.

This is as far as I go in one credit. Good Lord...

Anyway, questions!

How’s the week?

What is the first thing you’ll do when life goes back to normal?

What series you really want to get into but haven’t had the time/chance to do so yet?

Is there a game you enjoy playing more than completing?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves!