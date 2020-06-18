Open Forum: Mods & Bundles

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Advertisement

I live, again! Hello TAY, and sorry for last week. Power company decided to be a bitch and I didn’t get power back until later that afternoon. But ya boi is back in town again, so let’s get this show on the road!

So I grabbed the ultra mega BLM bundle from itch, and now I’m lost in more games than I know what to do with. There’s a lot of stuff I never had a chance to play before, like Night in the Woods or A Mortician’s Take, but what I’m really looking forward is the hidden gems. There’s 1700+ items there, I’m bound to find something cool and underappreciated. I’ll be sure to share with y’all when I do! I’ve also been playing a lot of C&C mods lately, and I can’t believe how well-made these things are! Some of them could be legit sequels! There’s also a rumor going around that EA will announce a new C&C later today, but I’m not holding my breath for that. Last time they did that we got a goddamn mobile game, so ye.

Anyway, questions!

How’s the week?

Did you buy itch’s bundle? Found any cool gems?

What are your favorite mods?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves! And if you feel like talking with some other peeps in real time, why not join the TAY Discord server? We have fun and games and maids. No, seriously.