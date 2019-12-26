Open Forum: My Last Of 2019

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Holy macaroni, we made it. Here we are, the last Thursday OF of 2019. Hell yes! So let’s waste no time, welcome back to the Forum! As always, tis I, Nior, and I hope you’re having a fantastic week!

For one, I drank. A lot. I’m not one to get myself hammered but this year, I wanted to drown my sorrows! Seriously, there was so much stressful shit I thought I was going to explode. It’s all over now, thank God. Looking back, 2019 was a weird year for me, in the sense that it was just another year. Looks like I’m gonna have to do better in 2020, you know, really kick off the next decade with a bang. But I don’t feel like rambling right now, so instead imma thank all of the TAYers that accompanied my this year, be it here during OF or when I actually post a story, or at the Discord, where we do everything but actually play games together! It’s been a bash guys!

Time for questions, and Happy New Year everybody!

How’s the week?

How was your Christmas? What gifts did you give/received? How drunk are you?

What are your expectations for 2020?

Now go and Talk Amongst Yourselves! And if you feel like talking with some other peeps in real time, why not join the TAY Discord server? We have fun and games and maids. No, seriously.