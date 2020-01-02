Open Forum: New Year, Who Dis?

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, leave a comment about anything or simply check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. If this is your first time on TAY, don’t forget to play the TAYTorial for some sweet guidance.

Welcome to the d ecade of tomorrow TAY! Out with the old and in with the new, or something! It is the first Thursday of the year, and as ever, I, Nior, shall be the host! Hope this day finds you well!

The turn of the year was uneventful as always for me, not that I’m complaining. There’s something calming in simply sitting down and having a nice cold beer at your home, watching the fireworks with the family. It’s peaceful and I wouldn’t have it any other way. So, one of my resolutions for 2020 is: get outta my comfort zone. Now that’s vague as hell, so I decided to start with video games on that. Which is why I got Disco Elysium. I’m not that big into CRPGs, I often get overwhelmed by how much stuff is there, the combat or setting turns me off, that sort of thing. And Disco sometimes makes my head hurts. So why can’t I stop playing it? I dunno but I think this might be the one game that changes my opinion on the subject. If anything, the writing is fantastic and I feel like my choice in skills actually matter, so major props to the developers.

A bit late, but happy 20th anniversary, Terranigma!

Anyway, Questions!

How’s the week?

What are your resolutions for this year?

What takes you out of your comfort zone?

