Now I know what you’re thinking, but I can assure you, reports of my demise have been greatly exaggerated. For what is dead may never die! So welcome back to the Forum where strange is normal and normal is strange.

I’ll be quick today (like I know any other way) because I have a birthday party to attend AND it’s a holiday today. It’s like fate or something. So last week I was absent cause I had an event to attend and it lasted the whole day. Nothing special, just one of those college things you have to do but it was a lot of fun! Some boring talks aside, there was a lot of booze. No, don’t ask why.

Let’s talk video games real quick! Sekiro has far too many enclosed spaces, and I hate to fight the camera instead of the guy swinging a giant sword at me! I’m pretty sure that I’m close to the end, which kinda surprised me, I could’ve sworn this game was longer. Also, Bloodstained is finally here and let me tell you, it’s gonna be real hard to control myself and not buy it now. I can’t keep adding games to my backlog like this :P

Nggghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!

Anyway, QUESTIONS!

How’s the week?

How’s your backlog looking like?

What battle do you absolutely hate in a game you otherwise love?

