It is that time of the year again, TAY.

E3 EXPECTATIONS AND SPECULATION OPEN FORUM COMMENCE!

This year’s show is... well how can I put it? Not looking great. Three big players are not going to be present at the showfloor, Sony for the first time is skipping the show completely, no announcements of any kind, instead they had a State of Play announcement a few weeks ago that really didn’t detail much of what’s going on over there. Maybe they’re just not ready to reveal the final version of the PS5.

Activision and EA had already distanced themselves from the show in the past, but this is the first time both of them are not going to be present. Both opting to do their own show away from the LA Convention Center.

Microsoft while they have a huuuge press conference in the plans, they are also avoiding paying the ESA and LACC their fees and just like last year their show will be open to the public at the LA Live which is just a few streets away from the convention center.

Which leaves us with only Nintendo, whose plan is similar to what they did last year, three days of competitive tournaments, bringing two favorites back with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate & Splatoon 2 and one newcomer with Super Mario Maker 2. After their little forage at the theatre district of LA, they will move their tent into the convention center for more serious game talk as they discuss their upcoming games and reveal a few surprises.

So please Nintendo, don’t let me say it again. ANIMAL CROSSING SWITCH NAO!

Oh yeah, there’s also Bethesda, Sega/Atlus, Bethesda and Devolver Digital with their awkward and amazing (that last one only applies to Devolver Digital) presentations.



Looking forward for your prompt reply on today’s questions:

What are your E3 expectations, TAY? Who’s going to win the show this year?

Who’s going to have the most awkward presentation?



If you could pick on any video game series to be revived, which one would you pick?

It is still cold over here, but I believe summer is in full force in the rest of the country, what are your best tips to stay cool?

Today’s Jam is a blast from the present-past:

