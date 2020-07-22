Open Forum - Radical Departures

Graphic : CD Projekt Red

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Advertisement

Hey guys it i s your Temporary Guest Host Ish covering for Z again today. Recently, I have been playing a lot of Ghost of Tsuchima and have been loving it. What strikes me about the game though is how it it is unlike anything that Sucker Punch has done before. While listening to a Podcast recently this topic was brought up and I was thinking how often this is happening, whereby a studio known for one IP goes in a completely different direction and it is often pretty great.

So my question(s) for you: